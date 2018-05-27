 

Education Minister announces $10.5 million funding as part of plan to address teacher shortage

New plans to address the teacher shortage will include an extra $10.5 million in funding and efforts to attract over 850 additional teachers, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

The Ministry of Education says that 650 extra primary teachers and 200 extra secondary teachers will be needed in 2019 to meet the rising level of demand due to growing numbers of students in schools.

"We know that some schools and parents, particularly in the Auckland area but also in pockets around the country, are concerned that not enough teachers are coming into the system, and we are determined to pull out all the stops to meet next year’s projected shortfall," Mr Hipkins said.

"We're committing an extra $10.5 million, on top of the $29.5 million already announced since late last year, to ramp up teacher recruitment initiatives and increase funding for schools - bringing funding to $40 million this year to fill vacancies."

The new package also includes the introduction of a new grant to encourage schools to employ more teaching graduates.  At present, only 80 per cent of graduates get a teaching job when they finish training.

Chris Hipkins says increasing the employment of newly graduated teachers is important and the grant will support schools to mentor beginning teachers, before they take their own classes.

The overseas recruitment target has also been increased for 2019 from 400 up to 900.

"We're continuing to focus on bringing New Zealand-trained teachers home, while also looking for other teachers from countries with qualifications similar to ours... …and to improve the support available to overseas-trained teachers."

The Plan

- Hire more than 850 additional teachers

- Extra $10.5 million in funding

- Up to 230 grants of $10,000 for schools to get more graduate teachers into classrooms

- Over 6,000 overseas-based teachers targeted in new campaign

- $5 million more available for overseas relocation grants and finder’s fees

- Easier access to up to $3,000 per teacher finder’s fee to help schools offset recruitment costs


Police confirm firearm involved in Christchurch homicide as scene examination gets underway

Police have launched a homicide investigation after one person died in Selwyn, Christchurch yesterday afternoon.

A Police spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning that a scene examination is underway in Charing Cross and enquiries are continuing.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell also confirmed the man who died was 28-years-old and a firearm was involved in the incident.

"We have a large team assisted by forensic specialists working on this investigation," Detective Inspector Parnell said.

"A number of forensic scene examinations are underway in Grange Road and Telegraph Road, which are expected to extend into next week.

"Members of the public can expect to see a high presence of police in the area over the coming week.

"We acknowledge the public's concerns regarding this incident. We continue to follow positive lines of inquiry and are working towards holding those responsible accountable."

Emergency services were called to the scene on Grange Road about 3.30pm yesterday.

Police believe an altercation took place between two men.

They say a number of people are assisting them.

One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown

One person has died after a crash between a car and a bus near Queenstown this morning.

Police report the fatal accident happened on State Highway 6 near Devils Staircase, south of Queenstown this morning.

Police confirmed the person who died was in the car but there were no other injuries despite 15 people, including the driver, being on the bus.

A Police spokesperson has told 1 NEWS the person who died in the crash was the sole occupant of the car.

A statement from the bus company involved in the incident, Southern Discoveries, said they would work closely with Police.

"The driver of our bus as well as all 14 passengers on board are uninjured.

"We are currently taking all of the passengers back to their accommodation in Queenstown and providing them, as well as our staff, with any support they may require."

The bus was carrying a group of tourists. Police don’t have any details as to where they were headed at this stage.

Emergency services were alerted of the crash at 7:45am.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating and the road will be closed for some time.

Man steals vehicle after being involved in high-speed Lower Hutt collision, crashes again, dies after fleeing scene

1 NEWS
A man has died after trying to escape an initial high-speed crash in a stolen car which he then crashed in bush near Wellington.

Police were called to a crash in Lower Hutt last night after the man crashed into two other cars at around 8pm near the intersection of Cambridge Tce and Naenae Rd in Avalon.

The man managed to get out of his damaged car before attempting to stop other vehicles to steal them.

It is understood the man managed to stop a car and attempted to drag a child out before punching the woman driving and stealing the vehicle.

The man then took off up State Highway 2 on Remutaka Hill Rd, where he crashed into a barrier.

He then ditched the vehicle and headed into the bush off the side of the road where he was later found by police in a near-death state, Police said.

"A male driver in a car crashed into two other vehicles, the female passenger in his vehicle received minor injuries," Senior Sergeant Mark Scott said.

"As well as this, four people in one car received moderate injuries and one person in the third vehicle received minor injuries.

"When emergency services arrived at the scene the man had left the car and run into the bush. Police located him in a critical condition in the bush at around 9:25pm. CPR was performed but he was pronounced dead a short time later."

The man's death has been referred to the Coroner, with the serious crash unit investigating the series of events as well.

Activists fined for Lorde concert cancellation raise $13k in two days for mental health charity

rnz.co.nz
New Zealand activists being fined in Israel for urging pop singer Lorde to cancel her concert have raised more than $12,000 for a Palestinian charity.

Justine Sachs, a Jewish New Zealander, and Nadia Abu-Shanab, Palestinian, wrote an open letter to popstar Lorde last year through The Spinoff website, asking her to join the artistic boycott of Israel known as the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions), a global pressure campaign.

Lorde then cancelled her concert.

A court in Israel has ordered Ms Sachs and Ms Abu-Shanab to pay almost $19,000 in damages for the "mental harm" suffered by three teens who missed out on the concert.

Ms Abu-Shanab said they had been overwhelmed with offers of financial help.

The pair will not pay the fine and have asked people to donate money to a Give-a-little page to go to The Gaza Mental Health Foundation.

Since they made the request two days ago, the page reached more than $12,000 in donations.

"We wanted to capture that spirit of generosity and refocus on the real issue, which is that over 50 percent of children in the Gaza strip are growing up with PTSD as a result of Israeli incursions and military aggression," Ms Abu-Shanab said.

She had no idea how much international media attention their letter would receive.

She said the pair had been "struck with a sense of responsibility".

"Israel has chosen to make an example of us."

Israel was trying to intimidate people out of speaking up against its actions, she said.

rnz.co.nz

