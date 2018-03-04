Education experts say New Zealand needs major shake-up to boost the achievement rates of Maori

Education professionals say in order to boost the achievement rates of Maori students there needs to be a major shake up.

The Maori Principals Association is pushing for new teachers to have a better understanding of Maori culture and language.

Myles Ferris, who is the principal at Te Kura Otangarei where 98 per cent of students are Maori, says having teachers engaged in the students culture is hugely beneficial.

"When you walk into an environment and you feel comfortable and you feel welcome you are more likely to achieve better.

"When your talents and abilities are valued then you will reach your potential." he said.