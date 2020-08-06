TODAY |

Edible straws among alternatives to plastic flooding NZ market, but which works best?

Source:  1 NEWS

Plastic straws are still one of the most common pollutants found on our beaches.

Some you can even eat. Source: Seven Sharp

However, as Seven Sharp’s Mary-Jane Aggett discovered there are plenty of alternatives out there for environmentally minded Kiwis to slurp up their beverages with.

The reporter came across Auckland friends Camilla and Charlotte, who are promoting edible straws in a bid to save the planet.

They are made out of rice flour and tapioca starch.

The big questions are do they actually work, and do they taste good?

Mary-Jane gave the edible straws, among other options, a test-run at Auckland ice-cream parlour Ollies in the video above.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Environment
