 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Edible bugs business says 'it's growing' but What Next finds most Kiwis not tempted

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The idea of eating bugs instead of beef doesn't go down well with most New Zealanders, a survey shows, even though a local business importing edible bugs from Thailand reckons demand is growing.

Edible protein is a growing food trend but would you eat cricket flour?
Source: Seven Sharp

Last night's episode of TVNZ1's 'What Next' series asked if we'd be willing to eat bugs instead of beef to help the environment.

The programme found 45 per cent of women would do so, while 48 per cent of men would. 

Thirty-six per cent of rural people would be willing to eat bugs, less keen than the 47 per cent or urban dwellers prepared to do so.

Seven Sharp found a couple of Kiwis who not only would eat bugs but also have the largest range of edible insects in the world. 

Dan Craig and Matt Genefaas started the company Crawlers four years ago, importing bugs, mostly crickets and grasshoppers, from Thailand, the edible-bug capital of the world. 

"Cricket flour contains 68 per cent protein, more calcium than milk, it's high in B12 and iron, it's an all-round good food for your body," Mr Craig said."

He said by 2050 there will be nine billion people on the planet, and not enough protein in forms of meat to be able to feed everybody.

The insects arrive whole and dehydrated. They're then roasted, seasoned and distributed around New Zealand and the world.

"It's growing and we never thought we'd be here in four years. And it's amazing," Mr Craig said.

Mr Genefaas said: "When we explain to mums and dads in their forties and fifties, they're the ones that freak out the most. But kids don't. It's taking away perceptions. They try it and they're like 'oh wow, this isn't what I was expecting at all'."

Seven Sharp took to the street in Auckland with biscuits that each contained 10 crickets, and they went down well with people who tried them.

Related

Environment

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.

LIVE: Wind picks up over seven knots, Team NZ poised to take on Artemis in decisive race seven

2

Live stream: Breakfast

03:37
3
Whangarei's Bob Wallman still has vision problems, months after accidentally blinding himself with poisonous sap from a swan plant.

Poison warning after swan plant sap leaves Northland man blind

03:33
4
Do restaurant workers really serve up and spit in your food?

From giving customers free food to being punched on the job: Behind the scenes at McDonald's

00:30
5
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.

Video: ROBBED! Team NZ leads down leg four, then wind vanishes leaving boats stuck in bizarre scenes

00:30
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.

LIVE: Wind picks up over seven knots, Team NZ poised to take on Artemis in decisive race seven

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ