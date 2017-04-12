Edgecumbe pupils back to school as new term begins today

Edgecumbe Primary and Edgecumbe College will be open on Monday to start the new school term along with schools around the country.

The schools were busy last week organising bus services for pupils, many of whom are still displaced by the flood in the riverside town earlier this month.

The two schools have a combined roll of about 500 students.

The Ministry of Education will send trauma experts into Edgecumbe to counsel staff and students affected by the floods.

The new school term starts around the country on Monday with reminders to drive carefully near schools.

"Historically, we have seen an increase in crashes and 'near misses' over this period so we'll be actively patrolling school zones and paying particular attention to speed," says Constable Jason Gordon in Southland.