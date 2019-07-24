Eden Park offers guests chance to stay overnight at stadium with glamping domes

Sports fans will be given the chance to call Eden Park "home" as the stadium opens its doors to two custom-designed "glamping" domes.
The Staydium Glamping initiatve, a joint project by Eden Park and Airbnb, will provide guests with unprecedented access to the 116-year-old sports ground, Airbnb said in a statement. The service will be available for booking on Airbnb all year round, even on both match days.
The $450-a-night accommodation, located in a sheltered pocket in the stadium's north-eastern corner, boasts floor-to-ceiling views of the hallowed turf, plush furnishings, high-tech appliances and an en suite bathroom – all from behind a white picket fence.
Guests who book the domes will also receive a welcome basket, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of New Zealand's national stadium and access to often sold-out matches.
Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner called the accommodation set-up the first of its kind across stadia globally.
"Eden Park is a strategic asset for New Zealand as well as a community asset for Auckland, and we look forward to providing unforgettable experiences around the clock with Staydium Glamping," he said.
Airbnb spokesperson Brent Thomas said, "We're thrilled to team up with Eden Park to make this available to guests, giving visitors a chance to spend the night in this iconic national stadium steeped in so much sporting history."
