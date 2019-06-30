TODAY |

Eden Park goes green, and not just with its turf

Sarah Bradley
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Environment
Sarah Bradley

The country’s largest stadium Eden Park is taking a lead from the United Nations’ Global Goals and putting in several measures to make the sports ground more environmentally sustainable.

These include building and maintaining its own compost heaps, providing environmentally-friendly packaging and producing honey from bees situated on the perimeter of its grounds.

“The environment is critical for our future,” Eden Park Chief Executive Nick Sautner says, “and we can take a lead in showing the industry what is possible with commitment from staff but also commitment from the community.”

Local restaurants and cafes are providing food waste for the compost heaps. On non-match days, Eden Park’s own waste is also compostable, but match-days are still not fully environmentally-friendly.

“Eden Park’s initiatives are focussed on non-event days and our goal is to see these rolled out across match days at the Park in the future.” Nick Sauter says.

One of the community initiatives is a garden run by Morningside Urban Market Garden which offers women from migrant and refugee backgrounds opportunities to develop and share skills in practical ways to generate a shared profit.

Eden Park is hoping it can be a role model for sustainability and encourages other businesses to do the same.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The country’s largest sporting stadium is taking measures to become more environmentally friendly. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Environment
Sarah Bradley
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Crusaders' first-five stole the show in his side’s semi-final win.
Richie Mo'unga oozes class, starts and finishes stunning try against Hurricanes
2
Ms Williamson made reference to Ms Ardern in a recent candidates debate, where she seemed to challenge her around which country is best to grow up in.
Jacinda Ardern responds to 'girlfriend you are so on' comment made by US presidential hopeful
3
Hurricanes players and fans are rueing the botched call, which cost them one more chance at winning their Super Rugby semi-final with the Crusaders.
TJ Perenara says ref missed Sam Whitelock knock-on in final moments of semi-final - 'It was a penalty'
4
Joseph Parker and Alex Leapai
Joseph Parker made to work for win in USA, earns 10th round victory against 39-year-old Alex Leapai
5
1 NEWS brings you a rundown of the changes.
Raft of new laws to come into effect tomorrow
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:51
It’s being called one of the biggest steps forward in youth justice for more than a decade.

Government invests $27 million into community based homes for youth offenders
02:53
Not everyone will get it right at the first try.

Navigating university: Is it harder than school and what if you pick the wrong course?

Police seeking witnesses to suspicious Southland fire

Multiple people injured after crash on SH2, Hauraki District