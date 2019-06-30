Eden Park goes green, and not just with its turf

The country’s largest stadium Eden Park is taking a lead from the United Nations’ Global Goals and putting in several measures to make the sports ground more environmentally sustainable.

These include building and maintaining its own compost heaps, providing environmentally-friendly packaging and producing honey from bees situated on the perimeter of its grounds.

“The environment is critical for our future,” Eden Park Chief Executive Nick Sautner says, “and we can take a lead in showing the industry what is possible with commitment from staff but also commitment from the community.”

Local restaurants and cafes are providing food waste for the compost heaps. On non-match days, Eden Park’s own waste is also compostable, but match-days are still not fully environmentally-friendly.

“Eden Park’s initiatives are focussed on non-event days and our goal is to see these rolled out across match days at the Park in the future.” Nick Sauter says.

One of the community initiatives is a garden run by Morningside Urban Market Garden which offers women from migrant and refugee backgrounds opportunities to develop and share skills in practical ways to generate a shared profit.