Eden Park given green light to hold six concerts a year despite objections from some residents

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland's Eden Park has received resource consent to hold six concerts in any 12 month-period.

Source: Seven Sharp

The concerts can take place on weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays preceding a public holiday and public holidays, subject to restrictions on frequency, duration and timing.

The granting of resource consent comes after the Eden Park Trust’s application was heard by Auckland Council Hearing Commissioners in November.

Auckland's Eden Park fighting to host concerts

The commissioners concluded the identified adverse effects of concerts can be avoided or mitigated, if conducted in accordance with detailed conditions of consent.

The conditions include restrictions on noise and lighting, traffic plans, and the expansion of a Community Liaison Group to ensure on-going discussion and monitoring.

Almost 3000 submissions in support were received, with 180 in opposition.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark, who is a member of the Eden Park Neighbours Association, spoke on behalf of objecting residents in November.

She told the panel that attempts over the years by Eden Park to broaden its range of activities presented a significant threat to the residential community.

Kiwi band Six60 put their hands up to be the first band to play in the history of the stadium in November at the time of the application.

Parties have until 5 February, 2021 to file any appeal against the decision to the Environment Court.

