Eden Park given all clear to host six concerts a year after appeals window closes

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland's Eden Park has the all clear to host six concerts a year after no appeals were filed to the resource consent decision.

The deadline to appeal the Eden Park concert decision with the Environment Court closed at 5pm today.

The granting of resource consent comes after the Eden Park Trust’s application was heard by Auckland Council Hearing Commissioners in November.

Artists involved in the events will announce shows following the closure of the appeal window, Eden Park Stadium chief executive Nick Sautner said last month.

The concerts can take place on weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays preceding a public holiday and public holidays, subject to restrictions on frequency, duration and timing.



New Zealand
Auckland
Music
