Eden Park dedicates stadium seat to slain police officer Matthew Hunt

Eden Park has dedicated a stadium seat to Matthew Hunt, the police officer who was killed in a West Auckland shooting in June.

Seat 28 of section 319, and Row T is where Constable Hunt last sat to watch the game he loved, just the week before he was killed.

That same seat is now a navy blue colour, in tribute to the slain officer.

He was shot and killed while on duty in Auckland on June 19. His funeral was held at Eden Park on July 9.

In a video shared by NZ Police his mum Diane Hunt explained the officer's love for Eden Park.

She said he had planned to watch the Blues there the weekend after he was killed.

"He loved coming here, he loved watching the Blues or the All Blacks. He loved attending games with his friends," said Hunt.

"He had tickets to come back on the weekend after he died to see the Blues play I think. So yes, Matthew actually sat in this seat."

A plaque dedicated to Constable Hunt on the seat reads: "On 19 June 2020 Constable Matthew (Matt) Hunt tragically had his life taken whilst working in the line of duty. The 28-year-old was an avid sports lover and frequently attended matches at Eden Park.