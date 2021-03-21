TODAY |

Eden Park boss teases next big gig could be Broadway star Barbra Streisand

Source: 

An Eden Park executive may have let the cat out of the bag about the next act playing at Eden Park.

Barbra Streisand. Source: Getty

After a long battle the venue was earlier this year granted permission to hold six concerts a year, despite deep divisions in the community about traffic and noise disruptions.

The first concert to be confirmed was New Zealand pop group Six60, scheduled for 24 April.

Now, an international big name has been dropped, as one of the next potential acts.

Eden Trust Board chief executive Nick Sautner appeared before Auckland Council's Finance and Performance Committee this week. He was asked by mayor Phil Goff whether the stadium could be self-sufficient.

And Saunter's reply piqued the interest of the councillors: "Obviously there's commercial sensitivities around each of the events, and it differs from Six60 through to Barbra Streisand, what I will say is our corporate suite interest has been enormous since we've announced concerts."

Sautner avoided further questioning about whether Stresisand would in fact be playing at Eden Park.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Music
Auckland
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Horror Epsom stabbing a 'family harm incident', husband and wife named as victims
2
Multiple injured after jet boat crash in Queenstown
3
Northland 'tenant from Hell' finally moves out of rental but is appealing $14,000 damages order
4
Crusaders make Blues pay for ill-discipline to stay undefeated
5
'Anti-immigration is being xenophobic', economist says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

No new Covid-19 community cases, eight at border in last two days

What's New Zealand's ideal population?
00:32

Suspicious fire which destroyed two police vehicles at a Christchurch police station under investigation

Anglican bishop wants abuse redress left to individual churches