Eden Park boss teases next big gig could be Broadway star Barbra Streisand

An Eden Park executive may have let the cat out of the bag about the next act playing at Eden Park.

Barbra Streisand. Source: Getty

After a long battle the venue was earlier this year granted permission to hold six concerts a year, despite deep divisions in the community about traffic and noise disruptions.

The first concert to be confirmed was New Zealand pop group Six60, scheduled for 24 April.

Now, an international big name has been dropped, as one of the next potential acts.

Eden Trust Board chief executive Nick Sautner appeared before Auckland Council's Finance and Performance Committee this week. He was asked by mayor Phil Goff whether the stadium could be self-sufficient.

And Saunter's reply piqued the interest of the councillors: "Obviously there's commercial sensitivities around each of the events, and it differs from Six60 through to Barbra Streisand, what I will say is our corporate suite interest has been enormous since we've announced concerts."