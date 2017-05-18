Ed Sheeran's two weekend Auckland concerts sell out lightning fast

A frenzied rush has seen tickets to Ed Sheeran's two weekend Auckland shows sell out 30 minutes after they went on sale to the public at 1pm today.

Demand for the shows saw frustrated fans taking to the Ticketmaster Facebook page, with one person commenting "I was online at 1.02pm and it already said all the tickets were gone!"

This comes after Sheeran added two more Auckland shows due to the high demand for early bird tickets which went on sale last week.

Fans complained after early bird tickets were then re-listed by scalpers at exorbitant prices, with one fan paying saying they paid $2500 for five standing tickets.

There are still some tickets available for Sheeran's Monday show in Auckland on the Ticketmaster site.

Tickets for Sheeran's two Dunedin shows go on sale at 2pm today.