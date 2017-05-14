 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Ed Sheeran's New Zealand early-bird tickets go on sale

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's been an early bird frenzy for Ed Sheeran fans around the country this afternoon.

The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.
Source: Sunday Night – Channel 7

The pre-sale tickets for his New Zealand concerts next year are available to Frontier members and are on sale here

The promotion company took to social media this afternoon to announce that due to the high volume of traffic on its website, people might experience delays receiving a sign-up confirmation email or pre-sale code which is needed to purchase pre-sale tickets.

Auckland pre-sale tickets were available from 1pm today, and pre-sale tickets for the Dunedin show are available from 2pm.

Public sales will be available next week on May 23. 

Earlier this morning, Frontier Touring released some tips for fans hoping to nab a ticket to one of UK singer's Shape of You tour dates next year.

The Grammy award winning artist will perform two shows in New Zealand next year as part of his world tour.

When the British popstar was in NZ for his gap year, a Kiwi tattooist gave him the greenstone.
Source: Seven Sharp

He will be performing at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday March 24 and at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Thursday March 29.

Related

Music

Auckland

Dunedin and Otago

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises
00:58
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Watch: Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They are better at rugby'
00:58
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They have got a better rugby team'
00:40

Surprise! Ed Sheeran performing in Auckland and Dunedin in March 2018

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

08:42
1
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

00:08
2
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

00:37
3
Brady and his partner Myra Hindley were jailed in the 1960s for the deaths of five children.

British child killer Ian Brady dies aged 79


00:29
4
Ryan Lannon thought he was in the clear, but was denied a try in Salford’s Challenge Cup win over Hull.

Video: 'He was celebrating too soon' - league star convinced he's about to score left very red faced after opponent catches him

5

Grab the blankets - Rain, wind and even snow set to hit parts of NZ

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.

02:40
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

So is it time for a change? Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders what other jobs would suit the players?

01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

'People have to attempt suicide to access services and it's not right' – Mike King

Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ