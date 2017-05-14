Ed Sheeran's New Zealand early-bird tickets go on sale

It's been an early bird frenzy for Ed Sheeran fans around the country this afternoon.

The pre-sale tickets for his New Zealand concerts next year are available to Frontier members and are on sale here.

The promotion company took to social media this afternoon to announce that due to the high volume of traffic on its website, people might experience delays receiving a sign-up confirmation email or pre-sale code which is needed to purchase pre-sale tickets.

Auckland pre-sale tickets were available from 1pm today, and pre-sale tickets for the Dunedin show are available from 2pm.

Public sales will be available next week on May 23.

Earlier this morning, Frontier Touring released some tips for fans hoping to nab a ticket to one of UK singer's Shape of You tour dates next year.

The Grammy award winning artist will perform two shows in New Zealand next year as part of his world tour.