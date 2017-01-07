Ed Sheeran 'terrified' after experiencing classic Kiwi bungy jump

UK singer Ed Sheeren has revealed feeling "terrified" after going bungy jumping in Queenstown during his year-long showbiz break spent travelling the world.

Sheeran shared his secret adventures earlier this week on BBC Radio One after releasing two new songs.

One of the "scariest" things he did was experiencing a classic Kiwi bungy jump with Peter Jackson's daughter Katie, he said.

"I thought, yeah, I'm gonna do it to see if it cures my fear of heights and for the next month I had dreams of just falling.

"I did it and it was horrible. The guys that do it are like 17 or 18 and they mess with you a little bit. They grab you and pretend to push you over."

In May or June Sheeran experienced being on one of Peter Jackson's World War I fighter planes displayed at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim.

"Peter Jackson, the guy that does the Lord of the Rings films, he collects World War I planes," Sheeran told BBC Radio One.

"And he strapped me to the front of one of them standing up and then flew me around. He has got a load of them. He has got a museum that has them all in. That was in May or June."

After Sheeren's hit song I See Fire featured in The Hobbit film Jackson reportedly gave Sheeran a prop sword from after its release.

"It's a real sword, it was one of the props [from The Hobbit]... I gave him a guitar. Well, I gave his daughter [Katie] a guitar," Sheeren said according to Fairfax.



During his break Sheeren said he only wanted to travel to countries that don't care about him.