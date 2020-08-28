Economy weighing on voters' minds, Vote Compass numbers confirm

There is one big topic on the minds of voters this election, and it’s the economy.

The first round of data from TVNZ’s Vote Compass tool is out, and it’s revealed what voters are thinking about as they weigh up who’ll get their support at the election on October 17.

A total of 29% of participants listed the economy as the number one issue. That’s surged by around 11 points compared to the last Vote Compass survey prior to the election in 2017, likely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In second place was the Government’s response to the crisis, with 17% saying that was the most important issue for them this election.

In third is healthcare, with 13% of voters labelling that as their biggest focus.

But there was a distinct difference in view between supporters of different parties.

While National voters (53%) and ACT voters (43%) were most likely to list the economy as the most important issue, in contrast only 12% of Labour and 8% of Green voters said it was the most pressing topic.

Other election issues

There’s been a general decrease in the importance of other issues for voters, as the top three topics take up more attention. Housing has seen a particular fall - down from 17% in 2017 to 5% this year.

However, the environment is rated higher than in previous Vote Compass surveys, with 8% of voters listing it as their top concern.

The referendum issues, cannabis and assisted dying legalisation, also showed up higher than previously.

