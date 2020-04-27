TODAY |

Economist says Government should step up to help save $40 billion construction industry

Source:  1 NEWS

There are warnings that if the Government doesn't step up, jobs, businesses and the future of the $40 billion construction industry could be at risk.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jobs, businesses and the future of the $40 billion dollar industry could be at risk without more Government intervention. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as the sound of construction will be heard around the country tomorrow as work starts back at many sites.

However, ASB economist Jane Turner believes there are options available to the Government to help out.

“We are expecting to see at least a six per cent fall in house prices, that will deter people from constructing," she said.

“But it would be a good time for the Government to step up and ramp up some of their social housing projects like KiwiBuild in place of some of that private demand."

With work starting up at 300 sites tomorrow, the state housing agency Kainga Ora is looking at various ways to build houses faster.

“Auckland City Council released a change to noise controls, offering the ability to extend the hours of construction, which is one way to do it,” Kainga Ora’s Patrick Dougherty said.

Government departments like Kainga Ora and Corrections are also changing the way they pay bills to make it faster and support sub-contractors.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
Politics
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:34
Go behind-the-scenes as McDonald's outlet prepares for reopening and a new way of serving customers
2
Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments
3
'I will not risk the gains we made' - Alert Level 3 may be extended beyond two weeks, says Jacinda Ardern
4
University staff may be fired if student accommodation 'holding fees' aren't paid: Victoria University vice-chancellor
5
Anzac weekend sees over 800 breaches of Covid-19 lockdown, nearly 100 prosecutions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:16

Popular Auckland Indian eatery to enforce safety measures as it opens at Level 3 tomorrow

Whittaker's tops trusted brands list again

Hawke's Bay holiday park residents being tested for Covid-19 after positive result

Spain lets children play for first time in weeks with no reported Covid-19 cases in Wuhan