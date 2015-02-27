Economic issues on the agenda as New Zealand and Australian foreign ministers meet

Source:NZN
Foreign Minister Murray McCully and his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop have met in Canberra for wide-ranging discussions.
Murray McCully and Julie Bishop
Source: 1 NEWS
Their meeting was part of their regular six-monthly foreign policy consultations.
A spokesman for Ms Bishop described their talks as "wide-ranging and warm" and said they covered bilateral, regional and global issues including closer economic integration, their roles in the Pacific and free trade agreements.
Mr McCully said before he left that the two countries' strategic engagement in the Pacific region was particularly important.
