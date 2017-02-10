'Echo will survive' - young girl fighting to save stranded whale at Golden Bay

A young girl and her mother travelled from Nelson to Farwell Spit today to help with the mass whale stranding where they've been trying to save one whale in particular which they've named Echo.

"This is Echo and Echo will survive!" the pair told 1 NEWS.

Determined but exhausted by the work they say they're trying to keep the animal as wet as they can and to keep all the weight off her fin.

More than 300 have already died and there are fears that more may perish throughout the day, but it hasn't stopped determined rescuers in their efforts to save the remaining whales.

Concerns are growing for the remaining fifty odd whales still stranded on the beach with low tide just hours away.

Hundreds have gathered at Farewell Spit today in an effort to rescue around 100 whales still alive after their pod of around 400 became beached overnight

So far rescuers have managed to refloat 45 whales with hopes of more joining them soon.

"The work is tough," says local man Bruce Neal.

"When we first came out and saw all the dead whales on the side it was very heartbreaking," he said.

It's pretty amazing to see how many people have come out to try and save these animals.