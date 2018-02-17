 

'Ebola for kauri' spurs volunteers to alert Waitakere Ranges visitors to rahui

Around 50 volunteers are manning walking tracks in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges this weekend to alert visitors to the rahui, or cultural ban, in place because of kauri dieback disease.

Volunteers are manning the walking tracks to alert visitors to the cultural ban.
Source: 1 NEWS

Local iwi placed the rahui restricting access to forest tracks in the 16,0000 hectare regional park to try to stop the spread of kauri dieback disease.

"I think if people realised this was ebola for kauri they would realise that we need stricter protection measures," said Vivien Van Der Wal, one of the volunteers.

Another volunteer Mataora Hoteke-Takirihi said: "People still will continue, knowingly or unknowingly, to go through. But that's okay. We're here to bring awareness as best we can."

It's estimated one in five kauri trees has the disease and the tree council is calling for the council to close the park to stop the spread of kauri dieback.

