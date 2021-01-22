TODAY |

Easy does it: 100 tonne canopy craned into place as Auckland ferry terminal project hits major milestone

Source:  1 NEWS

A major milestone for Auckland’s Ferry Basin Redevelopment project has been met, with the final canopy installed in a complex construction operation overnight.

The operation requiring two cranes to manoeuvre the 100 tonne canopy was performed in the middle of the night. Source: 1 NEWS

By Richard Martin

The operation to swing the canopy, which weighs more than 100 tonnes, required two cranes.

The installation was performed overnight and involved lifting the 15 metre wide canopy from a floating barge, before swinging it over top of the Ferry Basin.

The second crane was needed to help line up the canopy, the process requiring millimetre-precise accuracy when lowering.

The canopy segment installed overnight was the last of nine, the first being installed in November.

It’s on the west side of Queens Wharf above the gangway accessing the new ferry pontoons.

Artist Maaka Potini created the Ra Matua, Ra Kei design on the canopy’s underside.

The ceiling panels are part of a wider design collaboration between the downtown programme and mana whenua which has spanned the two-and-a-half-year duration of the project.

The new infrastructure, a collaboration between Auckland Council and Auckland Transport, is expected to be open and operational for ferry passengers in mid-2021.

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
