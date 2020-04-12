'The Easter Bunny came!' Kiwi youngsters wake to Easter treats

Kiwi kids woke to an Easter surprise this morning as the Easter Bunny made its way to some families.

Despite the lockdown, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern deemed the Easter Bunny an essential service, however this year amid the coronavirus pandemic the Easter Bunny may not have made it to every home.

For those that did get a visit, there was shrieking and dancing as families spent the holiday at home.

Labour Party MP Kiri Allen shared video with her baby girl's easter egg hunt in te reo.

Meanwhile, Auckland youngsters Cooper and Ollie Bear danced away their sugar highs after finding their hidden treat.

But it was Lucinda Finnimore, from Whakamarama, who appeared most excited the Easter Bunny made it to her home.

After penning a letter to the prime minister, which saw international media coverage, the youngster admitted she didn't think the Easter Bunny would make it to her place.

However, "the Easter Bunny came," she shrieked this morning.