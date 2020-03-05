East Coast whānau upset at treatment of dead man's body

The whānau of a man who was hit and killed by a car in Tokomaru Bay last month are deeply upset about how police handled the body of their loved one.

Wiremu Ryland Source: Te Karere

They say police didn’t follow tikanga when they handled Wiremu Ryland’s body and carried out examinations at the scene.

The family say his body was left lying on the road from the time of the incident the night before, until 8pm the next day, with only a blanket to cover the 31-year-old.

Tokomaru Bay elder Jack Chambers says police called him to conduct a prayer when the body was released, but the length of time it was left exposed and the clean-up afterwards, were not satisfactory.

“As I was driving by the next day I saw the boy’s sister was there, I stopped to see her partner with a bucket and disinfectant and a broom washing up the rest of the blood away off the road,” he told Te Karere.

“It was very upsetting to me.”

In a statement, Tairawhiti Police say they will continue speaking directly with Mr Ryland’s whānau and address their concerns in person.

Mr Ryland’s marae is only 100 metres from where he died, with his body taken there to be farewelled.

Tokomaru Bay elder Jack Chambers Source: 1 NEWS

The East Coast township’s 400-strong population is predominantly Māori, meaning sudden deaths affect the whole community.

Mr Chambers said they would hold a hui at Te Ariuru Marae to speak about how they can help young people in the town.

It’s hoped Mr Ryland’s death will create awareness for those that knew him, and the police.