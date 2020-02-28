East Cape iwi places rāhui to prevent coronavirus spread

As of midday today, parts of the North Island’s East Coast will have restricted access as the local iwi has placed a rāhui in hopes to protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic.

Te Whānau a Apanui, with assistance from police and Ōpōtiki District Council, will be restricting access to people, limiting movement from tribal land.

Iwi leader Rikirangi Gage believes the risks of Covid-19 require "swift action" in order to protect those vulnerable, but says essential services still need to be able to travel through the iwi’s territory.

“This rāhui is part of a bigger kaupapa, a bigger piece of work to ensure the safety of our Kaumātua and other vulnerable community members.”

He says it is about looking after the community and making sure those who are most vulnerable have everything they need.

Ōpōtiki Mayor Lyn Riesterer says the iwi has been working closely with police, health officials, businesses and the council to help support essential services still have access.

“This is the community’s way to putting the national restrictions into action at a community level. This is to protect our Kaumātua and this is the best way they can do so,” Mayor Riesterer says.

Rikirangi Gage says allowing tourists, holidaymakers and cyclists to the area is ‘not a risk [they] can take’ for their community.

Easter Bay of Plenty police say they’re committed at providing a ‘safe zone’ along State Highway 35 which will be manned by police officers and iwi members aimed at preventing unnecessary traffic to the area.

Taupō iwi Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa announced on Facebook yesterday they will also be placing a rāhui on the Huka Falls scenic reserve from today in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.