Earthquake, torrential rain delays opening of Wellington's Transmission Gully

The joint venture building the $850 million Transmission Gully motorway north of Wellington has warned the Kaikoura earthquake followed by torrential rain may delay the road opening by about four months.

The 27 kilometre, four-lane highway initially had an April 2020 deadline but may now open on August 6, 2020, according to heavily redacted documents released under the Official Information Act.

The delays are blamed on the November 2016 earthquake and flooding.

Earlier this year, the New Zealand Transport Agency said completion was expected in mid-2020. However, the joint venture then discovered it didn't have the rights consents to dispose of unwanted earthworks.

The construction partners went on a hiring binge earlier this year to meet extra work, at a time when the sector contends with skills shortages against the backdrop of a major pipeline of residential, commercial and infrastructure work.

Their regular monthly reports from May to September this year show a variety of challenges emerging, from the discovery of a 19th-century cannonball shutting down work, the first lost-time injury when a worker suffered a fracture exiting his dozer, to earthworks cuts needing more drying than anticipated.

Still, the construction effort managed to shift 670,000 cubic metres of earthworks through winter, including 196,000 cubic metres in July when it had only planned to move 40,000 cubic metres.

The reports note "good productivities" were achieved in May and June, and while rain in July caused some setbacks, wet weather in August and September didn't create too many problems.

This video aired when work began on transmission gully on October 22, 2015.  

The contentious transmission gully motorway will be from Kapiti Coast to Wellington.
