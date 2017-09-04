Early voting numbers nearly double that of last election

Early voting numbers for the general election have reached more than 800,000 - nearly double the number of early votes than in 2014, with still more than a day left.

Yesterday, 133,781 people voted, bringing the total to 806,000 and counting, the Electoral Commission says.

At this stage in 2014, just 435,000 people had voted.

The rest of today and Friday will be the last chance for people not yet enrolled to do so and vote early.

Early voting allows voters to enrol at the booth if they haven't done so already.

"You can't enrol on election day, Saturday, September 23," chief electoral officer Alicia Wright said.