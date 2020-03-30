Early stages of Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown ruled unlawful by High Court

The Government message to isolate at home at the start of the national Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown was justified, but unlawful, according to a judgement from the High Court.

While the measure was a "necessary, reasonable and proportionate response" to the pandemic at that time, the requirement was not mandated by law and was contrary to the NZ Bill of Rights Act, the court states.

For nine days between March 26 and April 3, the order for people to stay at home and in their bubbles was justified but unlawful, according to the court.

A law change on April 3 then made the lockdown legal. The High Court said its ruling today has no effect on restrictions after April 3, including the current restrictions in the Auckland region.

Lawyer Andrew Borrowdale sought a judicial review of the legality of the early stages of the lockdown against the Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General in the High Court in Wellington last month.

In court Mr Borrowdale's lawyer, Tiho Mijatov, said the Government needed to follow the law and couldn't make rules by decree.

"The commonsense notion that the ends don't justify the means, or in this case the emergency, doesn't create the power," he said.

Today's ruling found the initial lockdown enforcement period lasted nine days before it was legally authorised.

Other challenges in the court battle, including around the definition of "essential services", were dismissed.