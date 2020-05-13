TODAY |

Early research shows some ethnic groups are more susceptible to coronavirus than others

Early research shows Covid-19 disproportionately affects black men and women compared with those of European ancestry.

The risk factor is also high for other groups, including those with a Pakistani or Indian background. Source: 1 NEWS

The risk factor is also high for other groups, including those with a Pakistani or Indian background.

The Wembley region of the United Kingdom, home to English football, is also home to one of Britain’s most diverse communities - one that has been hit hard by the coronavirus, the BBC reports.

The disease has hit people from all religions in the area, with concerns the messages about staying safe under lockdown are not getting through to some ethnic communities.

Sharon Fraser has lost seven people close to her to coronavirus.

“I worry about what do we do with our grief?” she says.

Experts say the virus doesn’t discriminate but in Wembley, there is a story of disparity in places where black, Asian and minority ethnic communities live.

