TODAY |

Early morning rumbling as magnitude 4.9 quake hits near Rotorua

Source:  1 NEWS

A light earthquake has rattled Rotorua this morning, with more than 2700 people reporting feeling the shaking.

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake 30km south of Rotorua. Source: GeoNet

The quake was a magnitude 4.9 at around 107km deep. It was centred 30km south of Rotorua and just struck before 8.41am, GeoNet said.

People who felt the earthquake were largely reporting either weak or light shaking.

Most reports were along the west coast of the Manawatu-Wanganui and Wellington regions, and around Hawke’s Bay.

It's the third decent earthquake to shake the country this morning, with a magnitude 4.1 quake striking around 30km west of Milford Sounds at 6.56am, and a magnitude 3.2 quake striking around 25km southwest of Collingwood, near Nelson, at 6.46am.


New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Wellington
Hawke's Bay
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Early morning rumbling as magnitude 4.9 quake hits near Rotorua
2
Pedestrian killed in serious Auckland car crash
3
Winner of Seven Sharp's Talk Up Your Town competition announced on live TV
4
Wild weather overnight downs trees, power lines in Auckland
5
All Blacks-Kangaroos hybrid match won't come at expense of Rugby Championship, says Ian Foster
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:41

Travellers from South Korea taken to isolation hotel in Wellington

MetService warns of thunderstorms possible tornadoes for Auckland, upper North Island
03:16

Southern snow season opens as Jacinda Ardern drops in on Cardrona
00:52

Chinese goldminers' relatives say their ancestors have not been respected after remains filmed