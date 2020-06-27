Early morning rumbling as magnitude 4.9 quake hits near Rotorua

A light earthquake has rattled Rotorua this morning, with more than 2700 people reporting feeling the shaking.

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake 30km south of Rotorua. Source: GeoNet

The quake was a magnitude 4.9 at around 107km deep. It was centred 30km south of Rotorua and just struck before 8.41am, GeoNet said.

People who felt the earthquake were largely reporting either weak or light shaking.

Most reports were along the west coast of the Manawatu-Wanganui and Wellington regions, and around Hawke’s Bay.

It's the third decent earthquake to shake the country this morning, with a magnitude 4.1 quake striking around 30km west of Milford Sounds at 6.56am, and a magnitude 3.2 quake striking around 25km southwest of Collingwood, near Nelson, at 6.46am.