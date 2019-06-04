TODAY |

Early morning crash brings Queen's Birthday road toll to six, three up on last year

After a deadly early morning crash today, six people have now died on New Zealand roads over Queen's Birthday weekend.

One person died in a single-truck crash on State Highway 3, between Wharekauri Road and Mangamaio Road, Mokau, shortly before 4am today.

Two motorcyclists and a driver fleeing police were also among those killed on roads over the holiday break.

The number was three up from last year's road toll for Queen's Birthday.

It brings the holiday road toll to 10 this year, which includes Easter.

