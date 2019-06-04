Early morning crash brings Queen's Birthday road toll to six, three up on last year

After a deadly early morning crash today, six people have now died on New Zealand roads over Queen's Birthday weekend.

One person died in a single-truck crash on State Highway 3, between Wharekauri Road and Mangamaio Road, Mokau, shortly before 4am today.

Two motorcyclists and a driver fleeing police were also among those killed on roads over the holiday break.

The number was three up from last year's road toll for Queen's Birthday.

