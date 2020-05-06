Early learning, schools and tertiary to reopen under Covid-19 Level 2

Early learning services, schools and tertiary facilities are set to reopen fully at Level 2, the Prime Minister announced today.

Jacinda Ardern outlined the conditions New Zealand will face under Covid-19 Alert Level 2 ahead of the decision on Monday when to move from Level 3.

Currently, schools have partially reopened under Level 3. However, only a trickle of students have returned.

"I do want to emphasise that with so few cases in New Zealand, schools and early learning services are safe environments for children, young people and staff," Ms Ardern said.

"Additional public health control measures are in place to prevent the spread of the disease and to support contact tracing."

She said that schools and early learning services would engage with parents about students returning at Level 2.

"Distance learning is available for those unable to attend school, for example those who are self-isolating because of potential contact with Covid," Ms Ardern said.

"Tertiary education facilities, too, will maintain the core capability to deliver comprehensive distance learning."

Ms Ardern said if an education facility has a confirmed or probable case of Covid-19, they must close on an individual basis for 72 hours "to allow for contact tracing, then potentially for a further 14 days if that is required".

Schools will not reopen mid-week.

"Whenever the decision is made, they will open the start at the following week," she explained.

She said distancing was "near impossible" at early learning centres and "challenging" at schools.

"So stay home if sick. Good hygiene practices and regular cleaning become even more important here.