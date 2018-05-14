Early childhood education gets $278 million for more qualified teachers

The Government is putting an extra $278 million into early childhood education (ECE) to fund a higher rate of fully qualified and registered teachers.

Childcare centre Source: istock.com

Currently, ECEs are only required to have at least 50 per cent of staff with a recognised teaching qualification. Most currently employ 80 per cent or more qualified teachers. Only four per cent hire less.

In a statement today Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the $278 million from Budget 2020 would restore the 100 per cent funding band for teacher-led ECE services.

"This initiative rewards centres offering the highest quality education by ensuring all of their required teachers are fully trained teachers," Mr Hipkins said.

"In 2018, about 400 centres (13 per cent of teacher-led centres) employed a fully qualified and certificated workforce.

"This funding boost comes at a time when Covid-19 is likely to lower demand for early learning services. This new funding band will encourage more centres to use fully trained teachers and keep them in work," Mr Hipkins said.

It comes after ECE received $321m last week to bring the minimum pay for ECE teachers into line with kindergarten teachers and for rate subsidies.