Early childhood centres call for relaxation of Covid-19 spacing rules at Alert Level 2

New spacing rules could mean that 35,000 children may not return to early childhood education centres after Covid-19 lockdown, the Early Childhood Council warned today.

Before lockdown began, early childhood centres were required to see children maintain a 2.5 square metres distance from one another. However, that distance has been increased to 3 square metres.

That added space could equate to nine children per centre not able to return until restrictions are lifted, says ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

"Safety needs to come first," Mr Reynolds said in a statement.

"But if the Covid-19 numbers keep tracking the way they are, it seems like common sense to return to pre-lockdown child spacing.

"We acknowledge there are complicated issues being worked through for Level 2, but we're confident our members have the processes in place to maintain safe environments for children in their care, and are ready to do so."