Early child care centre students to be tested after confirmed outbreak of typhoid in Palmerston North

A person in Palmerston North has contracted typhoid, which authorities believe is related to the recent outbreak in Auckland.

The person was tested last week at Palmerston North Hospital and Medical Officer of Health Dr Patrick O'Connor said in a statement the results of the test had confirmed it was typhoid.

A second person who had close contact with the infected person was also tested and was found to also be carrying the bacterium.

The second person is well, and will be treated with antibiotics to eliminate the infection, MidCentral DHB said in a statement.

The DHB said the contact attends an early childhood centre.

"We have been working with the centre today and will be phoning parents/caregivers shortly, and taking samples from the children and staff tomorrow."

"All of the other contacts (of our hospitalised case) have tested negative for typhoid," the statement reads.

Dr O'Connor confirmed the the outbreak is linked to a typhoid outbreak in Auckland earlier this year.