Early autumn snowfall, frustrations and all, couldn't have been more welcome in the South Island

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

Along with travel frustrations an Autumn snow dump brought delight in the South Island today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Lisa Davies

1
TJ Perenara of the Hurricanes leads the team off the field after a warm up session. Super Rugby match, Blues v Hurricanes at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 15 April 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Two quick tries sees Hurricanes' lead balloon against yellow-carded Cheetahs

2

Desert road closed and more freezing temperatures expected tonight as heavy snow settles over the country

01:38
3
Video has surfaced from the moment a man ploughed through pedestrians killing a teenager and injuring 22.

Watch: New vision shows horrific moment car ploughs through pedestrians in Times Square

00:30
4
The tribute game for Daniel Baldwin was called off in the 2nd half after players collided.

Watch: Memorial game for late Wellington rugby teen called off after pair of players knocked out in brutal on-field collision

02:04
5
As cold weather sets in the Fire Service are urging the public to be vigilant as a spike in appliance fires is expected.

'These sorts of things can happen to anybody' - Kiwis urged to check dehumidifiers after spike in fires

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Cheetahs at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.


 
