 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

share

Lorelei Mason 

1 NEWS Health Reporter

Remember the drug charts that used to (and, in some cases, still do) hang on clipboards at the end of a patients' hospital beds?

Waitemata DHB statistics show its nurses used to spend an average of 30 minutes per shift just looking for misplaced charts.

Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.
Source: 1 NEWS

But those days are almost over at Auckland's Waitemata District Health Board.

It's become the first DHB in the country to equip 2000 of its nurses with pocket-sized iPads that give them quick and easy access to drug charts and other patient information at the simple touch of a screen.

Approximately 500 iPad mini devices have been provided to nurses as part of the freshly rolled out ePrescribing and Administration (ePA) system, which is being progressively rolled out in all DHB's nationwide.

ePA allows medication to be prescribed by doctors at the stroke of a key and administration to be recorded electronically, reducing the potential for human error.

"It's taken a little while for people to get used to them but it's certainly speeding up our drug administration and reducing errors," says North Shore Hospital Cardiology ward nurse Joanne Shirtcliffe.

As prescriptions are clearly typed, it's also making life easier for nurses struggling with the age-old task of deciphering doctors' legendary unreadable handwriting.

"I won't name names, but there were some that were worse than others," says Shirtcliffe.

In the DHB's pharmacy alone, the system has eliminated fax machines, and saved over 450,000 pages of paper each year.

"The iPad prescriptions are legible, easily readable, there's no confusion about decimal points or ten-fold overdoses," says DHB Pharmacy operations manager David Ryan.

Key information once recorded on paper is now stored securely on a server and is fully accessible on the iPads as well as Computers on Wheels (or COWS) that clinical staff take on ward rounds when seeing patients.

Doctors can also access the system remotely to alter prescriptions, whereas previously they often needed to visit the ward in person.

"I can do it from anywhere in the hospital. I can potentially do it from home if I'm on call for example," says says DHB clinical director of geriatric medicine Dr John Scott.

"It's vastly more convenient."

Waitemata DHB says 950 of its beds are now serviced by the new system, with the final 150 to be upgraded next year.

Related

Health

Auckland

Lorelei Mason

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

00:31
2
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:45
3
Dan Howard loved Shannon, really. He just wishes she was a little more considerate around the house.

'We love to have her home' - US dad films hilarious diatribe about carnage caused by daughter home from college

03:44
4
Three people died in the early morning blaze at the Flat Bush property.

Thousands raised for family following fatal Auckland house fire

00:39
5
YouTube star Adam Saleh, a Muslim American, and a friend were removed from the Delta Air Lines plane at London's Heathrow Airport.

'The entire thing was planned' - passengers dispute claims man booted off plane for 'speaking Arabic'


02:00
Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.

E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

Waitemata DHB goes electronic in a move that hopes to minimise human error and save paper and time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:36
All proceeds from the exhibition match against Julian and Ardie Savea will go towards the Kaikoura earthquake recovery.

Serena and Venus Williams to take on Savea brothers in Kaikoura earthquake fundraiser at ASB Classic

The All Blacks duo will have their skills tested against a combined 31 Grand Slam titles on centre court in Auckland.


03:33
Maha and Darren take a look at the latest installment from the Star Wars universe.

He Said She Said: Bite-size movie review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Our reviewers take a look at the latest instalment from the Star Wars universe.

02:00
The Mill family evacuated their home following the 7.8 earthquake. They returned home to find a hearing aid device and other items had gone.

Watch: Christchurch family whose home was burgled during tsunami evacuation get special visit from adorable police dog pups

The Mill family are still trying to recover from having their home targeted.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ