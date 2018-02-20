 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Dutch elm disease found in cluster of central Auckland trees

share

Source:

NZN

Dutch elm disease has been discovered on a tree outside the Auckland Art Gallery and on a group of elms in the historic Symonds Street Cemetery.

Dutch elm disease.

Source: istock.com

The fungal disease can spread quickly and is almost always fatal, says Auckland Council arboriculture and eco specialist, Simon Cook.

Trees have to be removed in order to prevent further spreading.

"While we are incredibly disappointed to have to remove these beautiful trees, we unfortunately have no other choice," Mr Cook said.

"We are committed to safety and respectfully removing the infected trees, then we will work to determine what may be suitable replacements."

Auckland Council has arranged for the elm tree on Wellesley Street outside the gallery to be removed on Sunday.

Due to the significant and sensitive nature of the Symonds Street Cemetery site, and the fact that several trees will need to be removed, Mr Cook said "a thorough methodology" for the removal project is currently being worked through.

First found in Myers Park over the 1989/90 summer, Dutch elm disease is currently restricted to the Auckland region.

Recently, trees have become infected in larger numbers in central Auckland.

Mr Cook said to watch out for any signs of wilting, curling, or yellowing leaves; or dying or dead branches on elm trees around Auckland.

It is then the responsibility of the individual landowner to have the tree removed.

Related

Environment

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:23
1
‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

LIVE: Dozens of schools closed as central regions prepare for Cyclone Gita's arrival


02:13
2
Gusts of over 140km/h and heavy rain are expected to fall late tomorrow.

Heavy rain, 150 kmh gales, seven-metre waves tipped as Cyclone Gita barrels towards central NZ

00:19
3
The former Finance Minister is the fifth candidate to throw their hat in the ring.

Steven Joyce confirms he will stand for the National Party leadership - 'It's time to stand up'

00:15
4
The closest Olympic sliding race in history couldn’t be split, with both crews posting exactly 3:16.86.

German bobsled team ambush Canadian rivals to celebrate after discovering both teams won gold with exact same time

5

Warning issued to Kiwis over popular joint supplement after reports of liver toxicity


01:23
‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

LIVE: Dozens of schools closed as central regions prepare for Cyclone Gita's arrival

Heavy rain is due to continue this morning in central areas - and worsen considerably.

01:53
After a strong start in opposition, National's support has faded a little.

Labour soars at the expense of its governing partners in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Greens leader James Shaw says that's one reason his party decided against a full coalition with Labour.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


01:43
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

'We are growing' – chilling message from Comancheros as notorious gang hits Kiwi shores

They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand.

00:31
The West Coast is bracing itself for the power of Cyclone Gita.

West Coast residents battening down as Cyclone Gita eyes New Zealand with 200mm of rain, huge waves and 140km/h winds

Wellington, the Nelson Tasman region and the West Coast are being warned to get ready.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 