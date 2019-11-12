TODAY |

Dusty cars, vivid sunsets may be in store for parts of NZ as another smoke cloud crosses Tasman

Dusty cars and vivid sunsets may be in store for parts of the west coast of the North Island, as smoke from the Australian bushfires looks set to cross the Tasman tomorrow.

According to 1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett, a large plume of smoke particulates will cross over the upper west North Island later tomorrow, also possibly impacting the Taranaki region.

The smoke, which will be relatively high in the atmosphere, might produce "vivid sunsets" for some.

A band of rain also forecast for later tomorrow means that some of the smoke particulate may be washed down from the atmosphere, leading to "dusty cars that will need washing", Corbett says.

On Saturday, a pall of smoke from the Australian fires hung over Lake Wakatipu, leaving a blanket of orange dust on vehicles at a Queenstown car yard.

As of yesterday, there were 50 active bushfires in Queensland where a state of fire emergency has been declared.

More than 3000 firefighters are battling the blazes, which officials warn are catastrophic and life-threatening. Source: 1 NEWS

A week-long state of emergency has also been declared in NSW and hundreds of schools around the state are closed today.

A catastrophic fire danger rating - the highest possible level - is in place for the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra Shoalhaven areas.

Strong winds are pushing thick smoke across the Tasman along with orange dust that's been settling in some areas. Source: 1 NEWS
