Duo charged with murder after Blenheim brawl between RSE workers, Rebels gang

A second man has been jointly charged with the murder of a Tongan fruit worker who died following an altercation in Blenheim yesterday.

Hiko Lynch, 23, died following a "disorder incident" on Market St shortly before 3am.

He was allegedly stabbed. Two other people remain in hospital.

Police say the incident involved Marlborough-based RSE workers and members of the Rebels gang.

Two men, aged 33 and 37, are both due to appear in the Blenheim District Court this afternoon, police said this afternoon.



A 33-year-old man was initially the sole person charged with Lynch's murder.