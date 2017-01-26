Dunne steers clear of questions around American billionaire's NZ citizenship

Labour has questioned the government to explain how Paypal billionaire Peter Thiel received citizenship in 2011, amid accusations he was given preferential treatment.

Iain Lees-Galloway has asked questions of Immigration New Zealand in parliament around the American, who has since bought several properties in New Zealand include a large rural property near Wanaka.

The Department of Internal Affairs has confirmed Mr Thiel was granted citizenship on June 30 in 2011, but has not revealed any details on the grounds for his approval.

The department yesterday said "while the department doesn't usually discuss individual citizenship details, there is sufficient public interest in Mr Peter Thiel to warrant comment," and more information is expected in a few weeks.

The statement went on to say all applications for New Zealand citizenship are considered based on an assessment of relevant eligibility criteria (as set out in the Citizenship Act 1977).

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne this morning told TVNZ's Breakfast Programme that Mr Thiel's citizenship took place outside of his watch, but he understood that it was handled with "due process at the time".

"I can't comment on that because I wasn't the minister at the time and I haven't seen the paperwork for his application," Mr Dunne said.

"We normally treat the details regarding citizenship applications as privacy matters because there is particular information personal to individuals.

"I don't go around trawling through decisions made by my predecessors as to who should get citizenship.

"I gather there may be announcement coming from the minister at the time shortly, but I don't know the details around that."

At the time Mr Thiel was granted citizenship, Nathan Guy was Minister of Internal Affairs.