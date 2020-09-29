Dunedin's St Clair Beach gets dusting of snow as spring storm delivers freezing temperatures

Snow has fallen to sea level in Dunedin again today, with St Clair Beach getting a dusting of snow in this week’s spring storm.

One brave walker was seen this morning battling the wintry conditions in shorts and jandals while Dunedin’s hill suburbs were turned into a winter wonderland.

It's a very cold day in Dunedin with the temperature not expeted to go higher than a chilly 5C.

Periods of snow are expected in Dunedin, Clutha about and north of Clinton, Central Otago south of Alexandra, and Southland about and north of Riversdale through to 5pm today, MetService said as part of a heavy snow warning.

Snow may approach warning criteria above 300 metres in some places.

Snow showers are expected through this evening, but should ease and become isolated.

There is also a strong wind watch in place for Dunedin and Clutha until 3pm, with southwest winds approaching severe gales in exposed places.