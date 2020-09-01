Dunedin's northern royal albatross chick finally given a name

Dunedin's famous northern royal albatross chick and her parents have captivated hundreds of thousands of people all around the world on a live camera feed this year.

But the baby bird needed a name before she took her first ever flight, so the Department of Conservation asked the public for help.

After thousands of votes, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp tonight revealed the winning name for the cute little chick.

It's Atawhai, meaning 'to show kindness' in Māori.