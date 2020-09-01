TODAY |

Dunedin's northern royal albatross chick finally given a name

Source:  1 NEWS

Dunedin's famous northern royal albatross chick and her parents have captivated hundreds of thousands of people all around the world on a live camera feed this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thousands of Kiwis voted on the cute chick’s name. Source: Seven Sharp

But the baby bird needed a name before she took her first ever flight, so the Department of Conservation asked the public for help.

After thousands of votes, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp tonight revealed the winning name for the cute little chick.

It's Atawhai, meaning 'to show kindness' in Māori.

As Atawhai gets ready to spread her wings across the Pacific Ocean, her name will soon celebrate that message of kindness worldwide.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Animals
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ed Sheeran welcomes first-born daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn
2
More than $35,000 raised for family after toddler dies in 'tragic accident' at Upper Hutt park
3
Snowfall on first day of spring turns parts of South Island into winter wonderland
4
Department of Conservation backs down over tahr control plan, but hunting group still unhappy
5
Newsreader Oriini Kaipara comes face-to-face with artist who painted her moko kauae without permission
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40

MetService latest New Zealand organisation to be hit by cyber attack

Kiwibank and TSB Bank websites go down
00:25

Department of Conservation backs down over tahr control plan, but hunting group still unhappy

Judith Collins apologises over 'misleading' post on National's Facebook page criticising Govt Covid-19 response