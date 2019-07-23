Dunedin's Baldwin Street reclaims title as world's steepest street

Dunedin's Baldwin Street has reclaimed the title of the world's steepest street, with Guinness World Records reversing its decision to award the honour to Wales' Ffordd Pen Llech last July.
Baldwin Street held the record until last year, when Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech was judged to be steeper.
However, an extensive review has found that Baldwin Street in fact boasts a steeper gradient, coming in at 34.8 per cent, compared to Fforn Pen Llech's 28.6 per cent.
"Sincere thanks to Guinness World Records for considering our findings," appeal leader Toby Stoff told the Otago Daily Times.
"It is important to know that Guinness World Records treats matters like this in a robust and professional manner. The issue of gradient was technical in nature only.
"There was no bad feeling toward the people of Harlech. I had the great joy of visiting last November. It is a wonderful heritage town full of friendly people."
The appeal included a comparative survey of the three dimensional shapes of both streets.