Dunedin wants domestic travellers to consider 'Plan D' after lockdown

“The D is for Dunedin, it’s not a grade, let’s be clear about that,” Enterprise Dunedin director John Christie says.



The Dunedin City Council launched the new idea last week, accompanied by several tongue-in-cheek videos and posters.



One claiming the city was ‘just like Bali … but with wetsuits.’



The campaign which cost ratepayers $145,000, seems to have already struck a chord with locals 1 NEWS spoke to.



“I thought it was great, shows we’ve got a sense of humour,” a Dunedin woman told 1 NEWS.



The southern city has always taken a modest approach to self-promotion, with previous slogans like "It’s alright here" and 'I am Dunedin".



Those behind the idea are confident it’ll attract domestic tourists to the Edinburgh of the south, selling itself on things like wildlife and views of spots like the world-famous Tunnel Beach.



Early results already show an increase in demand for local tourism operators around the city.



“I think people have got a desire to get around and have holidays and let's hope we can all benefit from that domestic spend,” Mr Christie says.



So if plan A and B are out the window this year, Otago’s biggest city is asking you to consider plan D.



