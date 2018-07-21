 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Dunedin vet on mission to put collars on Rarotonga's wandering dogs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Dunedin veterinary lecturer is setting out to put collars on every family-owned dog in Rarotonga as part of an effort to curb the number of dogs roaming the streets and beaches of the island.

There are close to 5000 dogs on the island but it's hard to know if they've got owners or are strays.

There are close to 5000 dogs on Rarotonga but it's hard to know if they've got owners or are strays.

Veterinary lecturer Holly Kendrick says there are packs of dogs that aren't owned, "but at the moment you don't know who they are, you can't say, 'excuse me do you have a family?'"

That's why Ms Kendrick packed unusual luggage for her Cook Islands trip - 69 kilos, most of it dog collars.

"So much luggage, and that's largely due to the support of New Zealand," she said.

Her plan is to put the collars on every family-owned dog as part of a larger goal to desex and microchip every dog on the island.

"Animals go for a wander, they get lost, or they run into thunderstorms. And we can't reunite them with their owners, especially if they're injured," she said.

Ms Kendrick works alongside the Te Are Manu Veterinary Clinic. It opened seven months ago, replacing an internationally owned clinic that operated there for more than 20 years.

This clinic is locally owned and relies on donations from backers to stay afloat.

"There's no excuse anymore for unwanted animals on the island," said Patricia Barton, Te Are Manu president.

Angela Wilson, a veterinary nurse of 11 years says in the last couple of weeks she's "learnt quite a bit in regards to animals and the care and having to work with limited resources," on the island.

The long term goal is to employ trained locals. 

"In order to do that we're setting up scholarships with the Otago Polytechnic for students from the Cook Islands to undertake further study in veterinary science," Ms Barton said. 

Related

Animals

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton in action against USA in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

00:15
2
The Waratahs scored three times while Naholo was in the bin.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's ruthless headshot leads to game-changing yellow card in Highlanders' quarter-final loss

00:34
3
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

Watch: Portia Woodman secures NZ's spot in World Cup Sevens final with powerful late try

02:42
4
The trend is so concerning that, in a rare move, the chief coroner is speaking out, with a plea to parents.

Chief coroner speaks out as cot deaths rise: 'Every sleep should be a safe sleep'

00:44
5
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

00:43
Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton in action against USA in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

Keep up to date with our live updates of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.