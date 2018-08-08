 

Dunedin taxi drivers owed $100,000 in unpaid wages after 'sham contracting'

1 NEWS
A Dunedin taxi company has today been ordered to reimburse nearly $100,000 to employee drivers in unpaid minimum wages and holiday wages.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has determined Southern Taxis had been treating four of their employee taxi drivers as contractors to save money.

Southern Taxis has also been ordered to pay interest on this lost pay the drivers were withheld.

"This is clear evidence of sham contracting being practiced by employers who knowingly breached the law at the expense of these drivers," Labour Inspectorate National Manager Stu Lumsden.

"At best, the drivers received minimum wage no more than 15 per cent of the time they were employed, and received no holidays or leave.

"This should send a strong message that employers need to be very clear about the difference between contractors and employees – you can’t remove minimum employment standards if, in essence, you’re treating staff in any way as employees."

The ERA is still determining if the directors of Southern Taxis should be personally liable for the wages in arrears. 

The Dunedin company was judged to know the difference between contractor and employee drivers, but attributed an ambiguous title of "commission agents" to the four drivers owed pay.

ERA said there is no such employment term under New Zealand employment law.

Southern Taxis even had other contractor drivers on their payroll, the ERA said.

The Determination found Southern Taxis’ treated the four workers as employees in all four criteria.

"Contractors by law have control over their own terms and conditions," Mr Lumsden said.

"It was clear these drivers had no such control while working for Southern Taxis.

"The ERA also determined it could not be said the drivers were operating autonomous businesses and there was evidence that showed the drivers were 'part and parcel' of Southern Taxis.

"Additionally, the company also acted as an employer by deducting PAYE payments and issued the drivers with payslips.

"Simply put if employment is disguised as contracting, its sham contracting and the Labour Inspectorate will take enforcement action and seek penalties."

The New Zealand Labour Inspectorate can be contacted on 0800 49 68 77.

Taxi (file picture).
Taxi (file picture). Source: istock.com
Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Video: Ugly altercation between security staff, woman and her daughter at Westfield Manukau City

The daughter of a Taranaki Black Power president recently jailed for rape has been convicted and fined $1000 after naming her father's victim on Facebook.

Gabrial Tiana-Lee Pepe Weston, who had sought a discharge without conviction, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court today for sentencing.

The 25-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to breaching a court suppression order.

Ms Weston revealed the identify of her father's victim in June soon after, Dennis Craig Weston, had been found guilty of rape and indecent assault.

Earlier this month Mr Weston, the president of the Stratford chapter of Black Power, was jailed for nine and a half years for the rape and indecent assault of the partner of his gang prospects.

She posted: "Here you go whanau the one that wished not to be named" above a screenshot of the victim's Facebook profile.

Ms Weston made further posts threatening the victim who had automatic name suppression.

One featuring a picture of the victim and her children she captioned: "This ugly huck muck".

The posts lead to other people posting threats such as the victim "better dig her hole now" and "Where is she kuz let's get her".

Crown prosectuor Justin Marinovich told the court that the gravity of the offending spoke for itself.

"Given the nature of these orders and certainly the protections that avail complainants and victims, as this victim is in terms of sexual offending, and the protections surrounding that," Mr Marinovich said.

"So in terms of gravity and the effect that such breaches can have on the administration of justice and the victims themselves the Crown sees this at a serious level."

Ms Weston's defence lawyer Susan Hurley argued that a conviction could hinder Ms Weston, who is two years into an early childhood teaching qualification, from becoming a registered teacher.

Ms Hurley argued that outweighed the gravity of the offending.

The Crown, however, argued that whether Ms Weston had a conviction or not would make no difference to the police vetting revealing the nature of this offending.

Mr Marinovich said that the only offending likely to affect her chances of gaining registration were those to do with family violence, offending against children and objectionable material.

In dismissing Ms Weston's application for a discharge Judge Tim Black said he accepted that her chances of gaining registration as an early childhood teacher could be affected by a conviction, but not that it would effectively bar her from the profession.

After reading several of Ms Weston's posts to the court, Judge Black said he had to be mindful that the purpose of the legislation was to prevent the re-victimisation of victims.

"This offending has had a profound affect on the victim. The victim was raped by your father. She has had to relocate to Australia to avoid threats levelled at her by persons associated with him. She is clearly a vulnerable person."

Although Judge Black gave Ms Weston credit for her early plea and previous good character, he said the offending was effectively a rule of law, administration of justice type of offence, and it had to be effectively denounced.

Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
About 100 protestors have gathered outside poultry giant Tegel Foods’ Auckland head office in Newmarket.

The group is made up of animal right activists and members of a Dargaville-area marae that is situated near the proposed site of a new chicken farm that Tegel has said would be home to 1.3 million birds.

As the demonstrators gathered outside the headquarters this afternoon, one protestor shouted, “You can take your stinky farm and cluck off!”

Others held placards imploring the chicken company to “pull the plug” on the Northland “mega factory” project and suggesting it would be responsible for “40 tonnes of chook poo” per day.

Karen Exley, a beef farmer whose own farm is near the proposed site, said the project should be called a “factory” instead of a “farm”. It would contradict New Zealand’s reputation, she argued.

“We’re a clean, green country,” she said. “No one in New Zealand wants this, and we will follow you around.” 

Protesters are expected to move the demonstration to the nearby offices of Tonkin and Taylor, the engineers involved in the project.

The demonstration comes just days after covert footage from inside another Northland chicken barn run by Tegel showed apparently dead and deformed chooks. The Ministry for Primary Industries visited the barn shortly after activist group Direct Animal Action released the video.

"From our point of view if MPI don't prosecute over that, we will be disappointed," group spokesperson Diedre Sims told Radio New Zealand of the video, suggesting that it should also serve as a black mark against Tegel’s application for the new farm.

During her two visits to the Helensville farm, she said she saw "chickens with large open wounds, putrid rotting dead bodies (and) chickens laying on their backs unable to get up to access food and water”.

But the activists likely disturbed the birds, endangering them and putting them at risk, the company’s chief executive, Phil Hand, told RNZ.

Tegel had applied for resource consents to raise nine million birds a year near Dargaville.
