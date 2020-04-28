Dunedin surfers return to the waves legally, after some earlier rule breaking

Dunedin surfers got their first ride of the waves in more than four weeks this morning as the country moved into Covid-19 Alert Level 3.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police had to usher some Dunedin surfers out of the water during Level 4, as water-based activities, including surfing, were ruled to be too risky to allow.

But today, several surfers were seen out on the waves in Dunedin, with one saying it had been "torture" to have to drive past the waves on his way to the supermarket.

He said while conditions for surfing today weren't ideal, he would have been out there even if it was "ankle high".

The reason why surfing was banned was that surfers could potentially injure themselves or require rescue, which would put them in contact with people outside of their own bubble.

Your playlist will load after this ad