Dunedin surfers return to the waves legally, after some earlier rule breaking

Dunedin surfers got their first ride of the waves in more than four weeks this morning as the country moved into Covid-19 Alert Level 3.

One described having the drive past the breaks at Level 4 as “torture”. Source: 1 NEWS

Police had to usher some Dunedin surfers out of the water during Level 4, as water-based activities, including surfing, were ruled to be too risky to allow.

But today, several surfers were seen out on the waves in Dunedin, with one saying it had been "torture" to have to drive past the waves on his way to the supermarket.

He said while conditions for surfing today weren't ideal, he would have been out there even if it was "ankle high".

The reason why surfing was banned was that surfers could potentially injure themselves or require rescue, which would put them in contact with people outside of their own bubble.

Some Dunedin surfers had to be reminded that the lockdown isn't a holiday. Source: 1 NEWS

Surfing is allowed provided the surfer is experienced, and that they continue to follow physical distancing rules.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Zealand
