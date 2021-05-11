Dunedin student recalls terrifying moment Countdown stabbings began

TODAY |

A university student who was inside a Dunedin Countdown where four people were stabbed yesterday recalled the terrifying moment the incident unfolded.

Helena Rikiti was at the checkout when she noticed something was wrong.

"I was checking out my dinner groceries when I heard some shouting and I thought maybe it was a mother and a child having an argument to keep her child quiet," she told 1 NEWS.

"Then it escalated and someone screamed out 'he’s got a knife.'"

She says workers from the Lotto and veggies area rushed over and then more people started screaming.

It was then another shopper rushed passed the checkout area telling everyone to evacuate.

Rikiti says if it wasn't for the actions of the brave Countdown workers other shoppers could have been injured in what police called a random attack.

Four people were injured, including two Countdown staff members.

‘He was just relentless’ - Witness describes stabbing attack at Dunedin supermarket

Three of the injured are in a serious but stable condition in hospital while the fourth is in a moderate condition.

A 42-year-old man appear in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon on four counts of attempted murder.

