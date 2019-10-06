TODAY |

Dunedin student community rocked by death of woman at out-of-control party

The president of the Otago University Students' Association has assured students they will be supported in the wake of a woman's death following an out-of-control party at a Dunedin house last night.

Ambulance and police were called to Dundas Street just before midnight after the occupants had called for assistance to shut down a party where hundreds of people had gathered.

In attempts to leave the party, a number of people were injured, two seriously, and a female student died from her injuries, police confirmed today. 

President of the Otago University Students' Association, James Heath, says it wants to reiterate its support for all students affected.

“It’s obviously a deeply shocking situation for our student community,” he says.

“Any students needing support today, we encourage them to reach out to Campus Watch, and going forward to OUSA Student Support and Student Health.”

Mr Heath says the association is working alongside the university and police to primarily support the friends and family of those involved.

Police say a scene examination is underway and are inviting people present at the party to come forward with information.

They say it’s too early to tell if charges will be laid.


