Dunedin restaurant creates Trump pizza: Half Mexican, half American, complete with BBQ sauce wall

A Dunedin restaurant which has fashioned a Donald Trump wall-style pizza says it has been immensely popular online - but no one has actually ordered it yet.

A Dunedin restaurant has created a Donald Trump pizza - half Mexican, half American with a thick wall of sauce separating them.

Source: 1NEWS/Filadelfio's Gardens/Wikimedia Commons

Filadelfio's Gardens in Dunedin designed the pizza, which is half Mexican toppings, half American toppings with a thick "wall" of barbeque sauce dividing the two.

Manager Jo Beck said the idea came from her husband Logan on Waitangi Day, and while a post of the pizza has received hundreds of interactions on Facebook, that hadn't translated into sales just yet.

"We haven't had anyone in yet," Ms Beck said.

"We're hoping that people are going to come in and try it."

Broadcaster Andrew Mulligan used to work at the restaurant when he was a student in Dunedin, and had previously created a Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky pizza, which "went down a treat" Ms Beck said.

Comments on the Trump pizza had not taken a political tone, she said, with people "just laughing" about the idea.

