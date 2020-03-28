TODAY |

Dunedin rest home staff to move in with residents with dementia amid coronavirus lockdown

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Staff at a Dunedin rest home are going above and beyond the call of duty by moving in with their residents, who all have dementia, to protect them from Covid-19 during the nationwide lockdown.

Nine Bradford Manor Rest Home staff will live with the residents for at least four weeks. Source: 1 NEWS

Bradford Manor Rest Home manager Michelle Donaldson told 1 NEWS a decision was made by staff at a meeting on Monday when a state of emergency was declared and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raised the alert level to four.

Nine staff members will live with the residents for at least four weeks.

"They (residents) are vulnerable because being a dementia unit, we won't be able to self-isolate easy as our residents don't understand what's going on," said Ms Donaldson.

Having live-in staff also means there's no disruption to round-the-clock care.

Ms Donaldson says she's amazed by the selflessness of her staff and the sacrifice they've made to leave their families behind.

